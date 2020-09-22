Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 110th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

Weekly acts will also get a spotlight on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram Page. The pick of the week will also get a 30 second spin on Pulse Nigeria's Instagram stories. You can check Vol. 110 here.

This week, we feature Danagog, Brainee, Kayode and so forth.

Pick of the week: Ridah - Stronger

Moment of the week: Ridah Stronger

Here are our picks of the week;

Kayode featuring Victony - 456

Off Kayode's latest EP, Playtime Is Over sits this song at track six. The Afro-swing production plays host to a ratchet love story filled with teenage blues and Afro-pop adlibs.

Ridah - Stronger

Ridah is an Afro-R&B/Afrofusion singer and songwriter. 'Stronger' is also her debut single. The song is an intimate love song that speaks on divine love, strength and togetherness. It expresses the feeling of love in its purest form, just like the undying love from God on his people.

Ridah says, "In the song, I explain to my lover that regardless of whatever could be against our relationship, be it space, enemies, or just life's hassles, the love between us will always be Stronger."

Badman Chorus - Believe

'Believe' is a reassurance of faith and belief in something bigger.

Spyro x Jeff Akoh - Stay With Me

Spyro and Jeff Akoh have come together in a superb collaboration to release a brand new love song titled, 'Stay With Me.'

The two vocalists link up with Tyemmy to produce this love rendition. 'Stay With Me' sees the duo deliver a self assuring song wrapped with soothing melodies and beautiful falsetto adlibs.

Brainee - Oh Bae Bae

Effyzzie Music artist, Brainee comes hard on the thumping Egar Boi produced 'Oh Bae Bae.'

Brilliantly fusing pidgin, English, and several native dialects, Brainee woos a potential bae in grand style on the attitude packed pop banger. Boasting an ear-worm hook, super-catchy verses, a stellar delivery, slapping instrumentation; "Bae Bae" is a smash hit waiting to happen.

Supa Gaeta featuring Oxalde - Text Me

On a theme of love, 'Text Me' is a rhythmic Afrobeats single which explores love and self-isolation during the COVID-19 era.

Supa Gaeta uses catchy lyricism to assure his significant other that tough times shouldn't cripple their love. Oxlade does what he does best... Harmonize - not the artist.

D Yong - Call

On a pon pon sound, D Yong discusses heartfelt themes of ratchet love.

Skillz 8Figure's Smooth - Yakpa

Following the release of his previous project, Gangsta Luv EP, Skillz 8Figure is back with a refreshing new single.

Produced by Uche B the subtle Afrobeat single is carried by euphoric rhythms intertwined with Skillz' soft-spoken delivery as he sings about the abundance of a woman’s love and how it messes with his mind every time.

DANAGOG - Jeje

'Jeje' produced by Dynasty and Engineered by Swaps. It is also the lead single off his upcoming final studio album titled, Grace of God.

Cyprian Alakija - Anything

To round out this week, let WeTalkSound member, Cyprian Alakija soothe your soul.