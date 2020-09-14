Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 107th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

This week, we feature Veen, Olu, Lil5ive, Cill, Jaydreamz and more.

This week, we feature Veen, Olu, Lil5ive, Cill, Jaydreamz and more.

Pick of the week: Joyce Olong - Outta Town

Moment of the week: Olu - God Save The Queen

Here are our picks of the week;

Veen - Crib

On Impact is a five-track installment in a coming-of-age story that has only just begun. On 'Crib,' he addresses a fleeting love affair.

Olu - God Save The Queen

As piano chords create suspense on ‘God Save The Queen,’ Olu makes Quiet Storm with her tale of depression - filled with a pain that she needed time to fathom, accept and express. But in the same house, she probably lives with her partner - presumably, a husband.

Lil5ive - Omo Ologo

This song is a tale of self-reflection and self-assured success. New kid on the block, Lil5ive drops this mellow tune that finds away path between Barry Jhay and Lyta. With street savvy proverbs, he aims to pace himself through the ups and downs of life.

Nathan Walid - Main Topic

A stupid bastard fucking jam on an absolute thunderbastard of a beat. While Walid's delivery could have been better, he didn't do bad as he makes solemn amorous promises.

DJ Fredy Muks and Korra Obidi - Cassava

Pop diva, pro-dancer, and actress Korra Obidi sizzles in the music videoor 'Cassava,' led & produced by DJ Fredy Muks. The viral number which has already amassed over 100,000 streams on Spotify, gets a lush visual showcasing audacious scenery and vibrant dancing.

Joyce Olong - Outta Town

Three years after her critically acclaimed debut EP, Merci Beauté, and building on her various collaborations with players in Nigeria’s Alté scene such as Odunsi, Lucid Lemons, Yinka Bernie and Tim Lyre, singer/songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Joyce Olong returns with the sublime 'Outta Town.'

The first single off her forthcoming full-length debut album, Silhouettes.

Cill - Tatarata

Born Chioma Ogbonna, Cill is a Singer/Songwriter, guitarist based in Lagos State, Nigeria. 'Tatarata' is a song from a troubled love affair which sees Cill hope for better in a one-sided love story.

Jobaa - Olla

JustJoJo Entertainment debuts the music video for Jobaa's buzzing Jay Pizzle-produced high-octane single 'Olla.' Directed by Ovie Etseyatse and shot in London, the budding hit is brought to a life by a colourful and energy-packed music visual befitting of the charting infectious uptempo number.

Eniola Havoc featuring Picazo - No Play Play

A drill song, it sees Havoc and Picazo experiment with a different genre and you know what, they did amazingly well in a show of their range. Havoc should work on his delivery on drill beats though.

Jaydreamz featuring Lol and Sigzeey - For The Doe

Fresh off his EP, Makana is this commercial record that showcases his range.