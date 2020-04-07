On April 6, 202, Canadian superstar, Drake took to his Instagram page to have a live session during which he played songs. One of the songs he played was 'Dumebi' by budding Nigerian star, Rema.

While playing 'Dumebi,' Drake said, "Big up Rema too. We have a sick songs together..." He then continued paying the song. This continues the strategic positioning that MAVIN Records has been commendably doing with Rema. During the Instagram Live, Drake also premiered a new song.

You might remember that in 2019, Rema got an OVO hoodie from OVO Honcho, Oliver El-Khatib.

You can watch the video below;

Here are some of the songs Drake premiered;