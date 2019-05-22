Date: May 21, 2019

Song Title: Spend Some Time

Artist: Amaarae featuring Wande Coal

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-fusion, dancehall, UK funky

Producer: Obed and Rvdical Tha Kid

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Video Director: David Nicolsey for Golden Pictures

Details/Takeaway: Asides SoundCloud aficionados, most people probably know Amaarae as the infectious, light lyric soprano that delivered echoes of sexuality with alluring ease on Santi’s heatseeking hit, ‘Rapid Fire.’

For those who don’t know, she is a Ghanaian singer, DJ and sound engineer who delivers heavy lines with dreamy, sensual dexterity anytime she grabs the mic. She is also British rapper, Kojey Radical’s cousin.

On this Wande Coal-assisted tune which shares similarities with Drake's mega-hit, 'One Dance,' Amaarae sings focuses on the theme of intimacy and unintentionally, how time makes love bloom. On another note, the video - which Wande misses - showcases a number of beautiful black women destroying steam with some good old companionship in a club.

The beauty of this song is its ability to soundtrack almost anything you want. The video, produced by Mutombo Da Poet, reflects generation x aesthetics, constume and props.

You can listen to the song below;