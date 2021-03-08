On March 8, 2021, Grammy-winning Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna was recorded on video jamming to Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smashing record, 'Essence' featuring Sony recording artist, Tems.

In the video, Rihanna was dressed in a brown furry coat while she wore a black baseball cap.

You can watch the video below;

This isn't the first time Rihanna would publicly endorse Wizkid. In 2016, she famously gave Wizkid a shout-out on Twitter. Around the same time, she also shared a video of herself jamming to 'Ojuelegba.'

'Essence' has over 6.8 million streams on YouTube, and that's just the audio version. Wizkid and Tems have already shot a video for the record and it should be out soon. The record dropped off Wizkid's critically-acclaimed album, Made In Lagos.

Listen to the song below;