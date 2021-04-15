Laycon features Yusuf Kanbai in new, 'Fall For Me' video
Laycon's debut album is also on the way.
This came in a video with fellow BBNaija Lockdown contestants, Nengi, Dorathy Bachor and Neo Akpofure.
On March 10, 2021, he released the new single titled, Wagwan.' The Afro-pop record feels cut from the Sess-Falz era of Hip-Hop-infused pop music. He also released the love-themed song, 'Fall For Me' featuring fast-rising Yusuf Kanbai.
This comes after the launch of I Am Laycon a few weeks ago. Laycon's debut album is also on the way.
