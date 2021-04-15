RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Laycon features Yusuf Kanbai in new, 'Fall For Me' video

Motolani Alake

Laycon's debut album is also on the way.

Laycon releases new single, 'Wagwan.' [Showmax]

On March 10, 2021, Nigerian artist and winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon announced his new single on Triller.

This came in a video with fellow BBNaija Lockdown contestants, Nengi, Dorathy Bachor and Neo Akpofure.

ALSO READ: Who is Laycon?

On March 10, 2021, he released the new single titled, Wagwan.' The Afro-pop record feels cut from the Sess-Falz era of Hip-Hop-infused pop music. He also released the love-themed song, 'Fall For Me' featuring fast-rising Yusuf Kanbai.

You can play the video below;

This comes after the launch of I Am Laycon a few weeks ago. Laycon's debut album is also on the way.

