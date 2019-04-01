On March 22, 2019, Burna released a relative surprise EP, ‘Steel and Copper’ with American production duo, DJDS. The EP had four songs and the final two of those four songs were, ‘Darko’ and ‘Thuggin.’

The EP became the subject of positive reviews and welcome reactions from listeners and fans alike.

A few minutes ago, Burna premiered the videos for ‘Thuggin’ and ‘Darko’ fresh off his spotlight by YouTube. The videos can be said to be products of creativity and tell a story.

Directed by Daniel Reagan, the video for ‘Thuggin’ opens with Burna as a single father of two little children, frustrated by life while ‘Darko’ tells a story of death and the effects of loss.