In collaboration with American production duo, DJDS, the Nigerian super star has shared a new four song EP, ''Steel and Copper.''

Following what was by every standard a stand out year in his decade long career, Burna Boy who was unanimously acclaimed as the Artist of the year in 2018 has teamed up with American electronic and production duo DJDS for a surprise offering released late on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The EP contains only four songs, which includes the Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired '34',

Last year, DJDS, who are famed for their contributions to Kanye West’s ''The Life of Pablo'' album in 2016. released their latest album, ''Big Wave More Fire,'' which featured collaborations with the likes of Khalid, The-Dream, Kacy Hill, Vic Mensa, Charlie Wilson, and more.

Stream the EP below