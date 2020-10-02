Date: October 1, 2020

Song Title: Again [Remix]

Artist: Wande Coal featuring Wale

Genre: Afro&B, R&B

Producer: Melvitto

Album: Realms

Video Director: Adasa Cookey

Label: Black Diamond

Details/Takeaway: Melvitto, who produced this song has previously worked with Coal on 2019 single, 'Gentility.' Lyrically, the song documents a fleeting love affair that Coal's career is trying hard to hold on to. The beat feels like something cut off what we now call, 'Fireboy's alley.'

