Date: October 1, 2020
Song Title: Again [Remix]
Artist: Wande Coal featuring Wale
Genre: Afro&B, R&B
Producer: Melvitto
Album: Realms
Video Director: Adasa Cookey
Label: Black Diamond
Details/Takeaway: Melvitto, who produced this song has previously worked with Coal on 2019 single, 'Gentility.' Lyrically, the song documents a fleeting love affair that Coal's career is trying hard to hold on to. The beat feels like something cut off what we now call, 'Fireboy's alley.'
