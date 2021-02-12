Details/Takeaway: Award-winning Nigerian artist, TENI THE ENTERTAINER has joined forces with Afrobeats superstar, Davido on an introspective new single titled, ‘For You.'

The song sees TENI THE ENTERTAINER and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production.

According to Teni, "'For You' is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you. I have always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father and someone with a big heart."

Davido says, "This is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer.”

Date: February 12, 2021

Song Title: For You

Artist: Teni featuring Davido

Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic

Producer: Pheelz

Album: Wondaland

Video Director: Adetula Adebowale

Label: Dr. Dolor/Platoon

