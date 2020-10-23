Details/Takeaway: Master KG's 'Skeleton Move' was a huge cross-over song in Nigeria for what Nigerians thought was 'Bode Thomas.' The original 'Jerusalema' was released in December 2019 and it only featured Nomcebo.
In the video for a song that has since been used by Cristiano Ronaldo in a video and has been a global No. 1 on Shazam, Burna Boy can be seen dressed simply on a rooftop being cheerful and happy.
When this song dropped, Pulse Nigeria did an episode of Facts Only, and it discussed what Nigerian artists can learn from it. You can watch it HERE.
Artist: Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo
Song Title: Jerusalema Remix
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-house, Gqom
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 23, 2020
Label: Open Mic Productions and Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Producer: Master KG
Video Director: Kyle White and Clarence Peters
You can listen to the remix below;