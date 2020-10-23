Details/Takeaway: Master KG's 'Skeleton Move' was a huge cross-over song in Nigeria for what Nigerians thought was 'Bode Thomas.' The original 'Jerusalema' was released in December 2019 and it only featured Nomcebo.

In the video for a song that has since been used by Cristiano Ronaldo in a video and has been a global No. 1 on Shazam, Burna Boy can be seen dressed simply on a rooftop being cheerful and happy.

When this song dropped, Pulse Nigeria did an episode of Facts Only, and it discussed what Nigerian artists can learn from it. You can watch it HERE.

Artist: Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo

Song Title: Jerusalema Remix

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-house, Gqom

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 23, 2020

Label: Open Mic Productions and Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Producer: Master KG

Video Director: Kyle White and Clarence Peters

You can listen to the remix below;