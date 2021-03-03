On February 26, 2021, veteran Nigerian artist, R&B crooner and music mogul, Banky W featured his pregnant wife, actor and businesswoman, Adesua Etomi in a new video for his new single, 'Final Say.'

The music video followed a social media announcement and photoshoots by Banky W and Adesua Etomi one day earlier. From the content of the song, filled with high doses of gratitude, Banky, a cancer survivor and Etomi had apparently been trying to get a child for a while.

Etomi and Banky who announced their relationship with high doses of Christian themes also maintained elements of their faith on the new song. They dressed in bright colors for a colorful video. Alongside Adekunle Gold and Simi; 2baba and Annie Idibia; Chioma and Davido [before everything did a 'Tumbledown'], Teddy A and BamBam and Olu and Joke Jacobs, Banky W and Adesua Etomi represent one of Nigeria's favourite couple.

With his new album on the way, using his lead single to announce his child is a masterstroke of a promo. In a world were strategy [roll-out] now takes precedence over quality music, this was another recreation of the formula which birthed Simi's 'Duduke.'

Even though 'Duduke' is a more catchy and alluring song than the Synth-pop record, 'Final Say.' Nonetheless, the video has over 600k views on YouTube in less than one week. It's difficult to see if Banky W would have had even half of that without this strategy.

Kudos.