ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Adeayo Adebiyi

‘Eye Clear’ is the lead single from Victor AD’s upcoming second album ‘Realness Over Hype’.

Victor AD features Bella Shmurda on new single 'Eye Clear'
Victor AD features Bella Shmurda on new single 'Eye Clear'

Recommended articles

The song is a motivational anthem that encourages listeners to overcome challenges and be grateful for their blessings.

Victor AD takes a reflective approach in 'Eye Clear,' sharing his journey since the beginning of his musical career in 2014. He candidly reveals the obstacles and criticisms he faced on his path to success. He reveals how his ambition was met with envy and hostility from others.

He says, “Eye Clear” is like a reflection of God’s blessings in my life, regardless of my shortcomings. I want everyone who hears it to reminisce on the best times of their lives, and keep pushing knowing that hard times don’t last forever”

ADVERTISEMENT

The song pays homage to the Ajegunle Legends Baba Fryo and Oritse Femi as Victor AD conjures up their message through the lines “Tell dem say, our eye don clear, tell dem say, our eye don open” and “They go denge, denge pose”. This adds a nostalgic touch to the track, acknowledging the influences that paved the way for the artists.

Bella Shmurda, who has also made a name for himself with songs like ‘Cash App’ and ‘Vision 2020’, joins Victor AD in ‘Eye Clear’ to deliver motivational lyrics. The two artists complement each other with their unique voices and styles, creating a harmonious and captivating song.

The song produced by the talented hitmaker Napji is now available on all streaming platforms and listeners can get an insight into what to expect from Victor AD's upcoming album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Rising stars Kold AF & Aema celebrate women with new EP 'No Pity'

Rising stars Kold AF & Aema celebrate women with new EP 'No Pity'

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

Rema joins J Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, for 2024 Dreamville festival

Rema joins J Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, for 2024 Dreamville festival

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life