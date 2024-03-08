Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

The song is a motivational anthem that encourages listeners to overcome challenges and be grateful for their blessings.

Victor AD takes a reflective approach in 'Eye Clear,' sharing his journey since the beginning of his musical career in 2014. He candidly reveals the obstacles and criticisms he faced on his path to success. He reveals how his ambition was met with envy and hostility from others.

He says, “Eye Clear” is like a reflection of God’s blessings in my life, regardless of my shortcomings. I want everyone who hears it to reminisce on the best times of their lives, and keep pushing knowing that hard times don’t last forever”

The song pays homage to the Ajegunle Legends Baba Fryo and Oritse Femi as Victor AD conjures up their message through the lines “Tell dem say, our eye don clear, tell dem say, our eye don open” and “They go denge, denge pose”. This adds a nostalgic touch to the track, acknowledging the influences that paved the way for the artists.

Bella Shmurda, who has also made a name for himself with songs like ‘Cash App’ and ‘Vision 2020’, joins Victor AD in ‘Eye Clear’ to deliver motivational lyrics. The two artists complement each other with their unique voices and styles, creating a harmonious and captivating song.