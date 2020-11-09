The TurnTable Top 50 is a standard music chart for the Nigerian music industry, published weekly by TurnTable Charts. Chart rankings are based on combination of radio play, TV play and streaming in Nigeria. The first issue of the chart will be launched on Monday, November 9, 2020.

History

TurnTable Charts published its first weekly chart, the Top Airplay Chart, on July 9, 2020. The chart ranks the most popular songs on radio across Nigeria, with data provided by Radiomonitor.

The second weekly chart launched by the publication is the Top Streaming Chart, which combines the three major freemium platforms in Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay and YouTube. The chart was launched on July 13, 2020.

TurnTable Charts also launched the TV Top Songs Chart, on September 7, 2020. The chart ranks the most popular songs on cable TV across Nigeria.

Compilation

The tracking week for the three components of TurnTable Top 50 is Friday to Thursday; the tracking week begins on Friday (to coincide with Global New Music Friday) and ends on Thursday.

Each chart is dated the week in which it’s published, i.e. the first issue of the chart will be dated November 9, 2020, which represents the chart week of November 9 - 15.

For example;

Friday, October 30, 2020 – tracking week for radio, TV and streaming begins

Thursday, November 5, 2020 – tracking week for radio, TV, and streaming ends

Monday, November 9, 2020 – new chart released with issue dated November 9.

Policies

Album tracks : Album tracks are eligible for charting in the TurnTable Top 50, regardless of whether they are promoted on radio or have a video that can be played on TV.

: Album tracks are eligible for charting in the TurnTable Top 50, regardless of whether they are promoted on radio or have a video that can be played on TV. Remixes: TurnTable Charts combines airplay for remix and original version of songs, as well as streaming for both remix and original version of songs. The version with the largest share of the total points will be credited on the chart (as well as for any of the component charts).

TurnTable Charts combines airplay for remix and original version of songs, as well as streaming for both remix and original version of songs. The version with the largest share of the total points will be credited on the chart (as well as for any of the component charts). Recurrent Songs: there is no policy in place for recurrent songs as of now. Therefore, any song, regardless of how old the song is can enter the charts. (A policy for recurrent songs will be formed as the chart progresses)

there is no policy in place for recurrent songs as of now. Therefore, any song, regardless of how old the song is can enter the charts. (A policy for recurrent songs will be formed as the chart progresses) Airplay (radio): A song can only be factored into the Top Airplay Chart (radio component of the TurnTable Top 50) provided it has gotten airplay from at least five radio stations during the tracking week. This is to prevent chart manipulation.

More chart policies will be formulated as consumption evolves and more data points are incorporated.

Methodology

The TurnTable Top 50 is ranked by radio airplay audience impression as measured by Radiomonitor/Media Planning Service, TV airplay audience impression measured by Radiomonitor/Media Planning Service and streaming activity tracked by TurnTable Charts.

The three component charts that contribute to the overall Top 50 are; Top Airplay Chart, TV Top Songs Chart, and Top Streaming Chart.

The chart combines 54 radio stations for its radio airplay component, with only radio stations with streaming service incorporated as of now. It combines five cable channels for its TV airplay component and streaming component combines the three major freemium platforms in Nigeria.

More data point will be incorporated into the Top 50 with time.