Over the past two weeks, Nigeria has been embroiled in the reawakening of its protest culture. Nigerians took to the streets to apply pressure on a constantly erring government to demand an end to police brutality and irresponsible governance.

In the thick of it all, everything degenerated into a full-blow chaos as the government sat back and watched things spiral out of control. But through it all, while Nigerian artists really stopped releasing music out of fear of being called out or distracting a great cause or having the music get overshadowed, some bits of music carried weight amidst the drama.

Some addressed EndSARS, others addressed the lekki toll gate massacre and a few addressed bad governance. Here are the top five songs from Nigeria's wildest moment of 2020;

Dremo - Thieves In Uniform

This was about EndSARS, victim profiling, brutality and abuse of office by members of the Nigerian Police Force and their tactical units. It was brazen, blatant and confrontational.

Dremo - OMG

Dremo was very active during the protests. He came out to protest and even joined the infamous #FasholaChallenge on Twitter. This one was about the deaths on October 20, 2020 on a Drill beat.

Ajebo Hustlers featuring Davido - Barawo [Remix]

This Country Nawa! Kpos Lifestyle preachers, Ajebo Hustlers release a remix to their 1da Banton-produced socio-political commentary, 'Barawo.'

This Davido assist comes on the song about the diminishing state of the country, extrajudicial killings, and police brutality, and also in the thick of #EndSARS protests across the world. It also talks about the extrajudicial killings in Africa, especially in Nigeria and is housed on their forthcoming EP titled, Timeless.

The song comes on the back of Banky W's chat with Burna Boy on Legendary American OAP, Ebro Darden's 'Miseducation Radio.'

In the early hours of October 23, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy teased a new song tentatively titled, '20.10.2020.' The song is dedicated to the dark events that took place on October 20, 2020 at the Lekki toll gate when as much as 10 Nigerians were killed by suspected members of the Nigerian military.

While the government has since denied the deaths of anybody, several eyewitnesses recorded Instagram Live videos through which we saw the deaths of many young Nigerians. Like Timaya documented the Odi Massacre on 'Dem Mama off his debut album, True Story, Burna Boy is documenting the Lekki toll gate massacre.