Date: October 5, 2020

Song Title: Thieves In Uniform

Artist: Dremo

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: TBA

Album: TBD

Video Director: TBA

Label: DMW

Details/Takeaway: Dremo raps with vigour, "F*ck the police, make una #EndSARS." The song is a socio-political commentary and tale of activism in the wake of yet another SARS killing.

You can play the song below;