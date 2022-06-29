RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Here is a nonhierarchical list of the top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022.

June appears to be busier than May. Simi, Ruger, and others have new projects, and Asake and Mr Eazi have released lead singles from their upcoming albums. BOJ, Ayra Starr, and Oxlade also joined the long list of Nigerians on The COLOR SHOW in June with their new renditions.

1. Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

On June 17th, 2022, YBNL singer Asake released a new single titled "Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)" from his upcoming debut album. The song is currently at the top of the Apple Music Nigerian charts and has received 3.8 million YouTube views.

2. Mr Eazi - Legalize

Mr Eazi shares 'Legalize,' a personal love song he wrote for his fiancée, Temi Otedola, ahead of his upcoming project. The song that is currently ruling the airwaves has 1.4 million views on YouTube. Michael Brun, Nonso Amadi, and E Kelly produced it.

3. Ladipoe - Big Energy

Ladipoe, a Mavin Records rapper, has released a new song titled 'Big Energy.' The new song released on June 10th is one of the top new songs released in June. With its Lyrics video, it has received over 252,000 views.

4. Oxlade - Ku Lo Sa

Oxlade teams up with COLORS for his COLORS SHOW, performing 'Ku Lo Sa,' a new single, following his new deal with Columbia Records. Killertunes' song has received over 705,000 views on YouTube.

5. Ladé - Adulthood Anthem

Ladé, a young Nigerian singer, has released the full version of her viral song 'Adulthood na scam.' The new single, 'Adulthood Anthem,' is one of the most talked-about songs released in June. On YouTube, it currently has over 522,000 views.

6. 1da Banton - Summer Love

Following the success of his hit song 'No Wahala,' which was remixed by Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage, 1da Banton releases a new single titled 'Summer Love.' Micon's song has received 1.5 million views on YouTube.

7. CKay - Watawi featuring Davido & Focalisitic

CKay, a Warner Music artist, recruits fellow countryman Davido and South African star Focalistic for his new song titled 'Watawi.' The official video for Abidoza's record currently has 3.5 million views on YouTube.

8. Ruger - Girlfriend

Ruger includes one of the top ten Nigerian songs released in June 2022 on the deluxe edition of his Second Wave EP. 'Girlfriend,' produced by Kukbeatz, is a lovely song with over 843,000 views on YouTube for its Lyrics video.

9. Mayorkun - Certified Loner (No Competition)

Mayorkun returns with 'Certified Loner (No Competition) weeks after sharing the snippet on TikTok. The song produced by Clemzy has now amassed over 411,000 views with the visualizer clip on Youtube.

10. Portable - Expensive OG

Street-pop singer, Portable returned with a new single tagged 'Expensive OG. The song currently has over 738,000 views on Youtube.

Check out or new 'Trend Table' playlist on all stores;

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022 [Pulse Lists]

