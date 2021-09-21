Plus Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” rises to No. 2 on the chart to become the artiste’s highest charting song.

Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy moves to No. 9 to become the first all-female collaboration to reach the top ten.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 due to the release of the TurnTable Year to Date (YTD) Charts on Monday, September 20.

“Lie” tallied 48.8 million in radio reach (up 6%), 2.32 million equivalent streams (down 9.7%) and 8.83 million in TV reach (up 64.4%).

In what is now becoming the norm for “Lie,” the song records its biggest total chart points yet in its sixth week on the chart.

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 21, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 13, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 30, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” rises 4-2 on the TurnTable Top 50 to become the artiste’s highest charting song on the chart. The song tallied 48.2 million in radio reach (up 21.7%), 7.35 million in TV reach (up 26.7%) and 1.89 million equivalent streams (up 7.4%).

It is the highest charting song for a solo female entry on the chart – surpassing the No. 4 peak of Ayra Starr’s own “Away.” As for Mavin Records, it is the second highest charting single under the label, behind only the chart-topping juggernaut of Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling.”

Omah Lay’s “Understand” holds at No. 3 for another week as it has now spent its first ten weeks on the chart in the top 3 region of the chart.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” rebounds 5-4 on the Top 50 after tallying 52.8 million in radio reach (up 25.7%) to reach No. 1 on the radio chart, 1.68 million equivalent streams (up 11.3%) and 4.72 million in TV reach (up 8.25%).

Adekunle Gold & Davido’s “High” retreats to No. 5 after debuting at No. 2 last week. “High” tallied 38.9 million in radio reach (up 12.8%), 1.49 million equivalent streams (down 42.2%) and 1.20 million in TV reach (up 317%).

Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy holds at No. 6 for another week while topping the TV chart with 15.6 million in TV reach. As a result, Burna Boy becomes the first artiste to record four No. 1 songs on the TV chart.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye is steady at No. 7 while Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy ascends to No. 8. It becomes the first all-female collaboration to reach the top ten region of the TurnTable Top 50. It is also the highest charting entry for both artistes (Brandy’s first entry on the chart).

It tallied 44.3 million in radio reach (up 48.8%) and 324,000 equivalent streams (up 1.3%).

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” drops 8-9 in its 19th week in the top ten. It equals the record for longest song in the top ten region, held by Omah Lay’s “Godly.”

Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” returns to its No. 10 peak on the TurnTable Top 50 – the song is expected to rise in the coming weeks following the premiere of its official video.