Those songs make our Fridays on the dance floor, our Saturday morning accomplice while running errands or doing chores, our Sunday evening strolls or early morning runs.

They are our virtual friends, without any ‘Black Mirror’ connotation. Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs this week;

Broda Shaggi featuring Zlatan - Okoto

Produced by Tuzi, ‘Okoto’ comes of Shaggi’s last EP. ‘Okoto’ is Yoruba for an object known for spinning. It’s similar to the object that Dom Cobb uses to tell reality from the dream world in the 2010 Christopher Nolan movie, Inception.

Shaggi uses ‘Okoto’ as a metaphor for exciting dance steps. He wants his listeners to dance like an ‘Okoto.’

Davido - FEM

In his first single of 2020, Davido delivers a very pungent song titled, 'FEM.' In Yoruba, 'FEM' means 'Shut up.' The song also marks the return of Davido to social media as he gears up for his third studio album, A Better Time.

Hamisu Breaker - Jaruma

The flagship artist from Northern Nigeria is back at making music in his native Hausa tongue. He sings about love, serenades the women and wins big in numbers.

Tiwa Savage - Koroba

‘Koroba’ is a cheeky critique of the Nigerian political elite. Savage uses the song to empower women and their activities.

Patoranking - Abule

The single is a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide.

Speaking on it, Patoranking says, “I’m proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” Patoranking continues, ”It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto.”

Olakira featuring Davido - Hop In My Maserati

When you take the confusion of the title out of this conversation, this remix to Nigeria’s biggest sleeper hit of 2020 has waxed stronger.

Olamide - Eru

Olamide returns with a brand new single, his first since ‘Tesinapot’ featuring Jaido P. The single is a well-written number that sees Olamide use sexual innuendos to highlight his indestructibility as well as his power and wealth.

Omah Lay - Lo Lo

This is the third video from Omah Lay's highly successful debut, Get Layd. The video is a beautiful mixture of lustre and beautiful African women. Its opening lines, ‘Go tell all your friends I love them too…” is wild though.

Rema - Ginger Me

The song is filled with solemn promises of love and affection.

Jamopyper featuring Mayorkun - If E Nor Be You

This gearing up to be one of the biggest Nigerian songs of third quarter 2020. After signing to Zlatan's label, Zanku in December 2019 and featuring on 'Of Lay Lay' earlier in the year, Jamopyper is having his moment.

For the glitz and glamour, stay with YouTube Music as we bring you the hottest Nigerian songs of the week in no particular order. To get the best service, you can access YouTube Music Premium for just N900 every month. Download the app and try Music Premium with a 1-month free trial!!

Tune In To #YouTubeMusic!

*This is a featured post.