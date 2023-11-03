TMP Offisial set to drop highly anticipated album 'Astro Vibes 2'

Scheduled to drop on November 22, this album promises to be a musical journey like no other. TMP Offisial has been hard at work, crafting a masterpiece that showcases his unique blend of Afrobeat and pop, with collaborations that are set to leave you speechless.

The artist has taken his music to new heights by collaborating with some of the hottest talents in the industry. His singles, including 'Jolly,' 'Kizo' featuring Bella Shmurda, 'Go Down' featuring Hypeman Luckey and 'Move Your Body' with Rexxie, have already given us a taste of what's to come in 'Astro Vibes 2.' These tracks have garnered widespread acclaim, creating a buzz of excitement around the artist's album release. TMP Offisial's innovative sound, combined with his signature voice, has resonated with fans worldwide.

In preparation for the big release, he has also taken his music journey across the pond, recording some of the album in the vibrant musical hub of London. This international collaboration adds a dynamic twist to 'Astro Vibes 2,' promising an unforgettable listening experience. As the album's release date approaches, fans can't wait to dive into the musical world crafted by TMP Offisial and experience the magic of 'Astro Vibes 2.' Mark your calendars for November 22 and get ready to embark on a musical journey that's bound to be out of this world.

