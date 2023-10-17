ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tiwa Savage has revealed that she's battling a virus.

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons
Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Recommended articles

However, the award-winning singer is hitting the brakes following a vocal infection that has restricted her to bed rest.

In a post on her Instagram account on October 17, 2023, Tiwa Savage stated that she has recently been battling with a vocal virus and her doctors have advised that she takes a break from singing.

"To my dear Savage Soldiers, I've been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.

I'm heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what's left of my voice.

I'm so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once

I'm fully healed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage was scheduled to make history as the first Afrobeats female artist to headline the Wembley Arena with her show scheduled for November 2023. She has now postponed the show along with the rest of her shows which would all be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans would be wishing Tiwa Savage a speedy recovery as they anticipate her return to the stage as she continues to dazzle as one of Africa's most decorated and successful artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Channels TV launches business reality TV show titled 'Fund It Forward'

Channels TV launches business reality TV show titled 'Fund It Forward'

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy