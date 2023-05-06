The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage is one of the musicians that will be entertaining guests at the coronation of the new English monarch.

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry
All is however not lost as other artists have elected to honour the invitation and they will be serving as part of the entertainment in the monumental event.

If you intend to follow the event at Westminster Abbey, here is a list of the artists that you can expect to see.

The award-winning Nigerian artist has spent a good part of her life in the United Kingdom.

She holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Kent. And most recently, she was invited to Buckingham Palace for the International Women's Day celebration by the HRH Queen Consort Camila.

The singer-songwriter will be thrilling the audience with her silky smooth vocals and charm, while also markedly adding an African diversity to the lineup.

The American megastar took over the globe with her 2010 album 'Teenage Dream' and since then, she's gone on to become a global pop icon.

Her invitation can be credited to her cordial relationship with King Charles who appointed her an ambassador of his charity The British Asian Trust in 2020.

The Italian Opera star Andrea Bocelli will be bringing his powerful vibrato to the coronation ceremony as he would be dueting with Sir Bryn Terfel's captivating bass-baritone.

One of the most famous R&B stars in history, Lionel Richie will be serenading guests at the event with his smooth melodies. The legendary singer also maintains a good relationship with the crown. In 2019, he was appointed the first Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group of Prince Charle's charity.

English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will is also on the list as she will be performing a duet with classical composer, producer, and pianist Alexis Ffrench.

The coronation is set to reunite one of British most successful boy bands Take That who will be performing together for the first time since 2019.

Despite the emotional reunion the band's fourth and fifth members, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, are unlikely to show up for the event.

Aside from the superstar lineup, the coronation Choir which is made up of community choirs across the UK will also be making an appearance. They will be joined virtually by the Commonwealth Choir who will also be performing at the event.

Adeayo Adebiyi

