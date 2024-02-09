ADVERTISEMENT
Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Adeayo Adebiyi

Timaya shares his thoughts on the recent 66th Grammy Awards.

Reactions continued to pour in the aftermath of the 66th Grammy Awards where the Nigerian contingent failed to pick up any of the awards they were nominated for.

With some sections of the public accusing the Recording Academy of using Afrobeats for clout, Nigerian Dancehall legend Timaya begged to differ.

In an interview with Beat FM, Timaya said that there's no need for Nigerians to return home because there's no credible award locally and the existing awards like the Headies aren't credible.

Timaya stated that the loss shouldn't deter Nigerian superstars instead it should inspire them to push harder.

The Recording Academy has received some criticism after Burna Boy, Davido, Asake & Olamide, and Ayra Starr failed to pick up any awards.

Davido's 'Unavailable', Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Burna Boy's 'City Boy' lost the Best African Music Performance category to Tyla's 'Water'.

Davido's 'Feel' and Burna Boy's 'Alone' lost the Best Global Music Performance to 'Pashto' by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Davido's 'Timeless' and Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' also lost the Best Global Album to Shakti's 'The Moment'.

The Recording Academy president Harvey Mason in an interview with journalists stated that the Grammys is determined by the opinions of the voting body every given year. Mason also stated that only the quality of a song and not its commercial acclaim determines who wins the Grammys.

Also, in the wake of the 66th Grammys, the Headies announced that the award will be returning to Nigeria for the 17th edition.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

