Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

In new developments, the Headies Academy has announced that the prestigious award is set to return to Nigeria in 2024 after two consecutive editions in Atlanta USA.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the Headies Academy on February 7, 2024.

"Over the past few years, Afrobeats-as music and as a movement-has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world's biggest charts. Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers.

The Headies followed the music in honor of this explosion. As the event that recognized the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US.. The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars like.

This year-2024 (The 17th Headies)-we are bringing the world back home!:

To the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the center of global pop culture. Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home."

