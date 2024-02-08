ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Adeayo Adebiyi

Headies Award returns home.

The Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions
The Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Recommended articles

In new developments, the Headies Academy has announced that the prestigious award is set to return to Nigeria in 2024 after two consecutive editions in Atlanta USA.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the Headies Academy on February 7, 2024.

"Over the past few years, Afrobeats-as music and as a movement-has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world's biggest charts. Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Headies followed the music in honor of this explosion. As the event that recognized the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US.. The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars like.

This year-2024 (The 17th Headies)-we are bringing the world back home!:

To the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the center of global pop culture. Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home."

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions
Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions Pulse Nigeria

The Headies Academy is yet to fix a date for the 17th Headies Awards which will celebrate the feats achieved in the Nigerian music industry in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Asake wins best African act at 2024 MOBO Awards [Full Winners List]

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

SZA and Victoria Monet pen appreciation notes to Beyonce post Grammy wins

SZA and Victoria Monet pen appreciation notes to Beyonce post Grammy wins

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Burna Boy is signed to Universal Music

Universal Music starts pulling songs from TikTok over licensing negotiations