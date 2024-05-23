ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars have consistently partnered with other songwriters to deliver hit records.

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits
Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Recommended articles

Songwriters play very important roles in the careers of artists by steadily aiding them in the songwriting process. While some songwriters remain in the background and don't venture into becoming recording artists, some songwriters have enjoyed successful careers as recording artists.

Amidst the stigma of using songwriters in Nigeria, credit must be given to superstars like Davido who has used and credited songwriters. Mavin Records also signed songwriters to a publishing deal in a move that will encourage songwriting in the Nigerian ecosystem.

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback Thursday, let's take a look at the songwriters behind classic Afrobeats songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensational singer Teni is the songwriter behind the hit single 'Like That' which is one of Davido's impressive 2017 run of hit singles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Runtown wrote Davido's 2014 smash hit single 'Aye'. The hitmaker also appeared in the music video and would go on to feature Davido on his hit song 'Gallardo'.

Harrysong is one of the early songwriters in Nigerian music with many hit records to his credit. In 2013, he assisted KCee in crafting the continental smash hit 'Limpopo'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide is a recurring songwriter on Asake's sophomore album 'Work Of Art' with the legendary hitmaker and label boss co-writing the hit single 'Lonlely At The Top'.

The supremely talented Tay Iwar lent his talent in co-writing some songs on Wizkid's Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos'. He also helped pen part of 'Frames' off Wikzid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-talented hitmaker Adekunle Gold helped write the groovy Highlife fusion '1 Milli' off Davido's second album 'A Good Time'.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the leading songwriters in Nigerian music, Mbryo has written hit records for several artists including 'Rush' which he co-wrote for Ayra Starr.

After Davido returned to Nigerian following a bold attempt to break into the American market, he linked up with the sensational producer and songwriter Tekno who handed him his comeback smash hit record 'If'.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Joeboy's classic deep cuts 'Contour' was written by the gifted songwriter Kemena whom he featured on his second album 'Body & Soul'.

Tiwa Savage has collaborated with Olamide on different occasions. The Afrobeats Queen has also praised Olamide for writing her hit single '49 - 99'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's 2016 hit song 'Gbagbe Oshi' was written by Nigerian Dancehall maestro General Pype whose version has since surfaced online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's 2013 hit record 'Gobe' was written by Password who first recorded the song.

Super producer and artist Kiddominant co-wrote Davido's 2017 international smash hit 'Fall'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for his songwriting, Peruzzi has written multiple hit songs for different artists including Davido's hit single 'FIA'.

Harrysong assisted Seyi Shay in writing her 2015 hit single 'Right Now' which is one of her biggest hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer and Talent manager Bobo Ajudua is popular for his work with Davido but not many know he co-wrote Chris Brown & Davido's collaboration 'Hmm'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Domestic violence is the issue - Cassie Ventura says of viral 2016 abuse video with Diddy

Domestic violence is the issue - Cassie Ventura says of viral 2016 abuse video with Diddy

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gnewzy returns with inspirational single Maneuver featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Senate President Akpabio meets Afrobeats star Davido in Abuja

Senate President Akpabio meets Davido, pledges support for the Entertainment Industry

Muyiwa Awoniyi

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits