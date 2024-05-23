Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Songwriters play very important roles in the careers of artists by steadily aiding them in the songwriting process. While some songwriters remain in the background and don't venture into becoming recording artists, some songwriters have enjoyed successful careers as recording artists.

Amidst the stigma of using songwriters in Nigeria, credit must be given to superstars like Davido who has used and credited songwriters. Mavin Records also signed songwriters to a publishing deal in a move that will encourage songwriting in the Nigerian ecosystem.

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback Thursday, let's take a look at the songwriters behind classic Afrobeats songs.

1. Like That - Teni

Sensational singer Teni is the songwriter behind the hit single 'Like That' which is one of Davido's impressive 2017 run of hit singles.

2. Aye - Runtown

Runtown wrote Davido's 2014 smash hit single 'Aye'. The hitmaker also appeared in the music video and would go on to feature Davido on his hit song 'Gallardo'.

3. Limpopo - Harrysong

Harrysong is one of the early songwriters in Nigerian music with many hit records to his credit. In 2013, he assisted KCee in crafting the continental smash hit 'Limpopo'.

4. Lonely At The Top - Olamide

Olamide is a recurring songwriter on Asake's sophomore album 'Work Of Art' with the legendary hitmaker and label boss co-writing the hit single 'Lonlely At The Top'.

5. Frames - Tay Iwar

The supremely talented Tay Iwar lent his talent in co-writing some songs on Wizkid's Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos'. He also helped pen part of 'Frames' off Wikzid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

6. 1 Milli - Adekunle Gold

Multi-talented hitmaker Adekunle Gold helped write the groovy Highlife fusion '1 Milli' off Davido's second album 'A Good Time'.

7. Rush - Mbryo

One of the leading songwriters in Nigerian music, Mbryo has written hit records for several artists including 'Rush' which he co-wrote for Ayra Starr.

8. If - Tekno

After Davido returned to Nigerian following a bold attempt to break into the American market, he linked up with the sensational producer and songwriter Tekno who handed him his comeback smash hit record 'If'.

9. Contour - Kemena

One of Joeboy's classic deep cuts 'Contour' was written by the gifted songwriter Kemena whom he featured on his second album 'Body & Soul'.

10. 49 - 99 - Olamide

Tiwa Savage has collaborated with Olamide on different occasions. The Afrobeats Queen has also praised Olamide for writing her hit single '49 - 99'.

11. Gbagbe Oshi - General Pype

Davido's 2016 hit song 'Gbagbe Oshi' was written by Nigerian Dancehall maestro General Pype whose version has since surfaced online.

12. Gobe - Password

Davido's 2013 hit record 'Gobe' was written by Password who first recorded the song.

13. Fall - Kiddominant

Super producer and artist Kiddominant co-wrote Davido's 2017 international smash hit 'Fall'.

14. FIA - Peruzzi

Renowned for his songwriting, Peruzzi has written multiple hit songs for different artists including Davido's hit single 'FIA'.

15. Right Now - Harrysong

Harrysong assisted Seyi Shay in writing her 2015 hit single 'Right Now' which is one of her biggest hits.

16. Hmm - Bobo Ajudua