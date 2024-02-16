ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

There's still a stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria - Joeboy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Joeboy talks about the reluctance to use songwriters among Nigerian artists.

Joeboy talks about the stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria
Joeboy talks about the stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria

Recommended articles

In an interview with Beat FM, Joeboy was asked by the host Osi Suave about the reluctance of Nigerian artists to work with multiple songwriters on a song like it's a common practice in the West. Osi pointed out that there seems to be a belief among the artists that they risk losing respect from consumers should they use songwriters.

Joeboy stated that although the stigma around using songwriters is reducing in Nigeria, there are still consumers who mock artists for employing the services of songwriters. He also highlighted that contrary to what many consumers think, delivering a song written by others takes a lot of talent.

Joeboy has in the past shared that he occasionally worked with songwriters, notably Kamena whom he featured on his sophomore album 'Body & Soul'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, Joeboy also shared that it's all love between him and Mr. Eazi after he recently left Empawa on whose books he has been since 2019. Joeboy announced the launch of his label Young Legend alongside a partnership with international label Warner Music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's all you need to know about Niyi Akinmolayan's 'Beast of Two Worlds'

Here's all you need to know about Niyi Akinmolayan's 'Beast of Two Worlds'

There's still a stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria - Joeboy

There's still a stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria - Joeboy

This is the song Bam Bam and Teddy A say best describes their love

This is the song Bam Bam and Teddy A say best describes their love

Reekado Banks teams up with Seyi Vibez for new exciting hit 'Fakosi'

Reekado Banks teams up with Seyi Vibez for new exciting hit 'Fakosi'

What’s ♥LOVE♥ got to do with it? Discover your Valentine’s Day watchlist on Netflix

What’s ♥LOVE♥ got to do with it? Discover your Valentine’s Day watchlist on Netflix

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

Bob Marley's grandchild would have loved to see him work with Fela, Burna Boy

Bob Marley's grandchild would have loved to see him work with Fela, Burna Boy

Soul Unleashed: Rukmani's Afrobeat revolution in 'No Social Media'

Soul Unleashed: Rukmani's Afrobeat revolution in 'No Social Media'

Christina Ifubaraboye's 'Pulo' has been selected for Impact Lab 2024

Christina Ifubaraboye's 'Pulo' has been selected for Impact Lab 2024

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Valentine's Day: 10 timeless Nigerian love songs you should add to your playlist

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Asake is the most streamed artist in Nigeria of 2023 (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Asake tops list of most streamed artists in Nigeria of 2023