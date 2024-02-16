There's still a stigma around using songwriters in Nigeria - Joeboy

In an interview with Beat FM, Joeboy was asked by the host Osi Suave about the reluctance of Nigerian artists to work with multiple songwriters on a song like it's a common practice in the West. Osi pointed out that there seems to be a belief among the artists that they risk losing respect from consumers should they use songwriters.

Joeboy stated that although the stigma around using songwriters is reducing in Nigeria, there are still consumers who mock artists for employing the services of songwriters. He also highlighted that contrary to what many consumers think, delivering a song written by others takes a lot of talent.

Joeboy has in the past shared that he occasionally worked with songwriters, notably Kamena whom he featured on his sophomore album 'Body & Soul'.

