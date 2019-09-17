Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music award show, The Headies, has opened its doors to receive entries for its 13th music award with this year’s edition themed ‘The Power of A Dream’.

According to the organizers, only musical works released between January 2018 and June 2019 will be eligible for submission this year and stand a chance to be nominated for the annual award.

Running for over a decade, the 13th Headies award will feature 29 unique categories in recognition of Africa’s finest artiste.

This includes; Best Recording of the Year; Best Pop Single; Producer of The Year; Best Reggae/ Dancehall Single; Best Rap Album; Best R&B/ Pop Album; Alternative Album; Best R&B Single; Best Collabo; Best Rap Single; Best Vocal Performance (Male); Best Vocal Performance (Female); Next Rate; Hip Hop World Revelation; and Lyricist on The Roll.

Others are the Best Street-Hop Artiste; Best ‘Alternative’ Song; Album of The Year; Artiste of The Year; Song of The Year; African Artiste Recognition; Headies’ Viewer’s Choice; Industry Brand Supporter; Best Performer; Songwriter of The Year; Rookie of The Year; Special Recognition; Hall of Fame.

Last year’s edition saw Nigeria’s sensational artiste, Olamide, with the highest number of nominations (10). He was closely followed by Tuface (7), Wizkid (6), Davido (4), and Clarence Peters (4).

Registration for this year’s entry closes by midnight September 24th, 2019. Visit HERE to submit your entries for possible nomination.

The award show is scheduled to hold October 19th, 2019.

See full list of categories below:

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

A category for the best reggae/dancehall single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

A category for the best r&b/pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favourite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

INDUSTRY BRAND SUPPORTER

This is to say thank you to brands that have made the most impact in the music industry in the years under review. An award to recognize brands who are supporting the industry at a time when opportunities are scarce.

BEST PERFORMER

A non-voting category for the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed in the year under review with consideration of live performances.

SONG-WRITER OF THE YEAR

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

HALL OF FAME