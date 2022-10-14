The Fuji Renaissance

In September 2022, Asake's 'Terminator' became the top song on Spotify Nigeria's monthly charts. His debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibe', dominated local charts, debuting at No. 66 on the Billboard 200 and inspiring a tour of the US & UK. He currently boasts over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify - with listeners from Amsterdam to Los Angeles. Born in Lagos, Asake is reintroducing the world to Fuji music, infused with other traditional sounds and mainstream pop music. And he's not alone.

First, there was Fuji

Ask Nigerians, and more often than not, they’ll describe Fuji as the music of older Yoruba people. The sight of older Yoruba men dancing to Fuji and its sonic cousins like Apala and Juju is just as familiar and natural to most. To new listeners and outsiders, Fuji can sound like praise singing, or a call to arms, thanks to its fast-paced beat patterns and energetic singing.

Yet, despite its narrow and raucous reputation, Fuji was born of a marriage between faith and tradition. Muslim singers in Southwest Nigeria created Wéré music to wake the fasting faithful during Ramadan, popularizing it in Yoruba towns and cities. As independence bells tolled across Nigeria in 1960, from Lagos to Ilorin, many rejoiced with music from the biggest artists of the day - including Alhaji Dauda Epo-Akara who popularized Wéré in Ibadan. Chief Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, known as the father of Fuji, is said to have drawn inspiration for the name from an airport poster advertising Mount Fuji, the highest peak in Japan.

Today, iconic Fuji artists enjoy similarly devoted fandom as their Afrobeats peers, albeit within a different demographic. King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall deserves much credit for adding flair and propelling the sound further with 'Talazo Fuji'. He's also been one of the most sought-after performers - booked and busy for decades. With the advent of streaming, nostalgia has drawn core followers back to the genre’s most iconic artists. However, until recently, the genre has long remained unsung, due to its association with market women and bus parks - bastions of the Nigerian working class and fans who were on the outskirts of the mainstream.

The New Kids

All that is changing. Fuji's rebirth is led by a generation of young Nigerians born and raised on a mix of traditional sounds and global influences. Taking advantage of the internet and social media, they've blended their favourite cultural elements, lifting drum beats from Amapiano, synths from EDM and fashion fit for the biggest trap artists. Asake’s music videos, directed by Nigerian director, TG Omori have become moments in their own right, with a colourful yet dystopian aesthetic.

Perhaps most importantly, these contemporary artists are changing the perception that Fuji is for older people. The cross-continental viral popularity of songs like Asake’s 'Joha' shows just how much young people are tapping in. It’s impossible to discount the role of the Nigerian diaspora, which is instrumental in proudly exporting the culture across the world. Moreover, artists like Asake are exporting this new hybrid to farther distances than Barrister could have ever imagined when he saw that airport poster. Artists like Bella Shmurda have performed and collaborated with artists from the US, the Caribbean and more.

The Sound of Fuji

By reintroducing the world to Fuji, these artists are expanding global knowledge of the Nigerian experience, making traditional music accessible to a generation of new fans. At Spotify, we're dedicated to promoting Nigerian music to the world and helping creators find new audiences. The recent success of Fuji's latest vanguard has inspired us to create a home for true music lovers and those looking to learn more about the foundations of Nigerian music. The Sound of Fuji playlist contains the definitive tracks, from its Wéré origins to music by contemporary icons like Chief Saheed Osupa.

Fuji traditions and history have been passed down by word-of-mouth and lore through the years. And, as such, the experience of curating the playlist was educational and quite expansive, offering an even deeper look into listening habits and local music history. Among the many songs that caught our attention, it's almost impossible to leave out "Baby Je Ka Jo", a song that defines everything that King Wasiu Ayinde, and by extension, Fuji music, is known and loved for.

The future of Fuji