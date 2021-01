The music programme which premiered on 14th January, 2021 and scheduled to air weekly, every Thursday at 7pm, was designed to provide a wider audience with an incredible drivetime musical experience.

In addition, each episode of the show will be placed as a podcast on the Audiomack app, making it available to millions of Audiomack users across the continent and expanding the digital reach of the innovative storytelling content that's being produced by The Beat 99.9FM Lagos.

Speaking about the partnership, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships of Audiomack Africa highlighted the company’s commitment to building stronger relationships with Nigerians by providing easy access to music.

She said, “Our mission at Audiomack is to move music forward and we are grateful for the opportunity to leverage a platform like The Beat 99.9FM Lagos to give the wider Nigerian audience a feel of the thrilling musical experience offered on the Audiomack app.”

Also commenting, Deji Awokoya, General Manager of The Beat 99.9FM Lagos said, “We are glad to combine efforts with Audiomack to strengthen our digital presence and provide our listeners with an all-new exciting experience which is a perfect blend of entertaining music and engaging content.

"At The Beat 99.9FM Lagos, we continuously make efforts towards providing clutter breaking content for our listeners and the Top 10 Countdown by Audiomack is a testament to this.”

With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack aims to democratize music streaming by providing accessibility for all.

*This is a featured post.