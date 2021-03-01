Teni’s “FOR YOU” featuring Davido becomes the first song to debut atop the chart and remain at No. 1 for a second week.

Plus Ajebo Hustlers’ “Pronto” featuring Omah Lay rises to No. 5 after debuting at No. 8 last week.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, March 1, 2021.

“FOR YOU,” released under Dr. Dolor Entertainment, stays a second week atop the streaming chart with 1.46 million equivalent streams (down 37.6%), tallied 35.64 million radio airplay audience impression (up 10.48%) but slides 3-5 on radio chart and debuts at No. 17 on TV chart with 5.09 million in TV reach.

Teni’s “FOR YOU” is the second song to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50 and the first song to debut atop the chart and hold at No. 1 for a second week. Interestingly, both songs to debut at No. 1 involved a female artiste and Davido; “Holy Ground” with Nicki Minaj off A Better Time, and “Teni’s “FOR YOU.”

Omah Lay’s “Godly” holds at No. 2 for another week after its record 11-week at the top of the chart. The song continue to stat-pad its record for longest song in the top three, top five and top ten of the chart (14 weeks for all).

“Godly” posted 1.19 million equivalent streams (up 1%), tallied 38 million in radio reach (up 29.38%) and drew 7.17 million TV airplay audience impression (down 29.29%).

Dj Kaywise & Phyno’s “High Way” stays at No. 3 with 53.39 million radio airplay audience impression (up 27. 09%) and 642,000 equivalent streams.

The difference between “FOR YOU,” “Godly” and “High Way” is the closest in the history of the chart; “FOR YOU” at No. 1 leads “Godly” at No. 2 with 1.01:1 while the former leads “High Way” at No. 3 with 1.05:1.

With the release of the official video of “High Way,” the song could potentially rise to No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50.

Ayra Starr’s “Away” holds at its No. 4 peak to keep the top four unchanged week-over-week.

Ajebo Hustler’s “Pronto” featuring Omah Lay moves 8-5 on the Top 50 to become the PH native duo’s first top five on the chart and Omah Lay’s third.

Davido’s The Best” featuring Mayorkun ascends to No. 6 from No. 9 while Bella Shmurda & Dangbana Republik’s “Rush” moves to a new peak of No. 7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Zinoleesky’s “Kilofeshe” rises 11-8 after peaking at No. 6; Naira Marley’s “Koleyewon” drops 5-9 while Wizkid’s “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy falls 7-10.

Outside the top ten, a number of songs reach new peaks on the TurnTable Top 50 – Joeboy’s “Focus” is at No. 11, Masterkraft’s “Hallelu” featuring Bella Shmurda & Zlatan at No. 13, Chike’s “Running (To You)” with Simi at No. 17 and Ckay’s “Felony” at No. 19.

Johnny Drille’s “Bad Dancer” at No. 24 and Focalistic & Davido’s “Ke Star (Remix)” featuring Virgo Deep at No. 31 are the biggest debuts on the week.