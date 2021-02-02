On February 2, 2021, Nigerian star, Teni announced her long-awaited, eagerly-anticipated debut album, 'Wondaland.'

On her page, she also announced that the album will be released in March 2021. The post came with the caption, "The time is near..... And the album shall be called “WONDALAND”#MARCH2021 #WONDALAND."

This comes amidst a viral social media post where she expressed her appreciation to African superstar, Davido for making an appearance in her video shoot for what appears to be a track on the album.

