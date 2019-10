Artist: Teni

Album Title: Billionaire EP

Genre: Hi-Life, Afrobeats, Afro-pop, afro-dance

Date of Release: October 11, 2019

Producers: Young John

Album Art:

Tracklist:

Nowo

Billionaire

Complain

Super Woman

Shayo

Online

Length: 6 Tracks, 19 minutes

Features: 0

Details/Takeaway: On October 1, 2019, Nigerian singer announced her debut EP. The 6-track EP has landed.

