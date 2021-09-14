RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record is set to debut at No. 26.

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

On September 13, 2021, fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tems scored her second Billboard Hot 100 top 40 placement with Drake's 'Fountains.'

A few days ago, Pulse Nigeria reported that the RCA act was featured on Drake's album Certified Lover Boy, on a song titled, 'Fountains.'

That came after a billboard announcement by Universal Music Group and Drake's OVO publicized Tems' involvement on the album. Over the past few months, 'Essence,' Tems' collaboration with Wizkid, has risen as high as No. 44 on the same chart, while the Justin Bieber remix has peaked at No. 13.

www.instagram.com

The record currently sits at No. 19. But this week, Drake has a reported nine of the 10 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, while 'Fountains,' his collaboration with Tems sits at No. 26.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Tems will release IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE, her second EP in under a year, and her follow-up to For Broken Ears, her 2020 EP.

www.instagram.com

She is also set to go on tour. A few days ago, Tems revealed what happened when she met Drake for the first time.

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

