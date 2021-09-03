On September 3, 2021, Drake released his latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy' and it featured Jay Z, Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Yebba, Kid Cudi and more, alongside Nigeria's new heartthrob, Tems.
Tems features on Drake's album, 'Certified Lover Boy'
This comes after Tems also featured on 'Essence,' Wizkid's song, which now sits at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.
The song is titled, 'Fountains' and it follows a similar sonic trope to 'One Dance,' in terms of riff use.
You can play the song below;
