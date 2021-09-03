RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems features on Drake's album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

Motolani Alake

Tems is a confirmes feature on Drake's CLB

On September 3, 2021, Drake released his latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy' and it featured Jay Z, Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Yebba, Kid Cudi and more, alongside Nigeria's new heartthrob, Tems.

The song is titled, 'Fountains' and it follows a similar sonic trope to 'One Dance,' in terms of riff use.

This comes after Tems also featured on 'Essence,' Wizkid's song, which now sits at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

You can play the song below;

Fountains

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

