Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Motolani Alake

During the conversation - which lasted for around five non-consecutive hours, Tems revealed a few things about herself, her music and her direction.

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}

During the conversation - which lasted for around five non-consecutive hours, Tems revealed a few things about herself, her music and her direction.

Here are some of the things she revealed;

1.) An album is set to drop in 2022 and Wizkid is on it

During her chat with BET, she revealed that she was going to release an EP before 2021 ends. That seems to be a stop-gap now, as she confirmed that she will release an album in 2022. Her last EP was For Broken Ears.

A fan asked Tems that, "... Do you plan to release an album after the EP??"

She answered that, "Album for 2022, I'm making it extra special so it needs some more time."

In another conversation, she also revealed that she is saving her Wizkid feature for her album in 2020.

2.) What happened when she met Drake?

Tems recently featured on 'Fountains,' a record off his new album, Certified Lover Boy. When a fan asked her what happened after she met Drake, she says that, "I cooked chicken stew and rice for them, they pepper choke them small, but they loved it."

3.) Who is Tems' favourite artist from the 80s and 90s?

Tems was born in the 90's, but she is an old soul. Before she revealed how awestruck she was from meeting Adele, she revealed that "Sade my fav."

A fan had asked, "If you were to work with an artist from the 80's to 90's, who would that be?"

4.) I did it by myself

Tems has declared that, "I went to almost almost every Nigerian label. Nobody understood it so I did it myself."

This was after a fan asked her that, "How did people relate with your sound at first?"

5.) New merch

During the chat, a fan asked her for merch and Tems replied that, "Launching it soon. I looks so sick!"

She also revealed how she felt about meeting Adele.

Here are some of the best tweets;

Motolani Alake

