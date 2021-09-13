RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems releases tracklist for upcoming EP

This comes after a stellar year, where she's featured on chart topping 'Essence' alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber, while she's also featured on a song with Drake.

Tems

On September 14, 2021, Nigerian singer, Tems released the tracklist to her upcoming 5-track EP, 'IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE.'

Four tracks on the EP are produced by GuiltyBeatz while the other was produced by Jonah Christian. All tracks are mixed and mastered by superproducer, Spax. American singer, Brent Faiyaz is the only featured artist on the EP.

On September 6, 2021, Nigerian singer, Tems announced that her sophomore EP is set to drop next week.

The announcement came via her Twitter handle. She wrote that, "My beautiful gang, thank you for the massive love you've shown me. It's too plenty. Honestly, believe me when I say I love y'all baaaaaddd. NEW EP OUT NEXT F*CKIN WEEK!!! It's time..."

In 2019, Tems launched with singles, 'Looku Looku' and 'Mr. Rebel.' She followed it up with 'Try Me' and then released two more singles before her debut EP, For Broken Ears.

