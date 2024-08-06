Tems releases music video for her single 'Burning'

The Grammy winner has released the music video for her single 'Burning' which is one of the tracks on her recently released debut album 'Born In the Wild'.

The music video released on August 5, 2024, was pushed back due to nationwide protests that kicked off on August 1st in a reaction to the increasing economic hardship and cost of living crisis that has followed some of the reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters took to the streets across different states to call for a reversal of the PMS and power subsidy removals while demanding that the government reduce the cost of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shot in the streets of New York with Tems walking in what appears to be parts of the famous Times Square while singing.

'Burning' is the third single off the 18-track album preceded by 'Me & U' and 'Love Me Jeje' where she interpolated lines from the classic Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello's song of the same name.

Following the release of her debut album, Tems has embarked on a world tour where she has treated fans to her popular singles including 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' which have enjoyed huge commercial success.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT