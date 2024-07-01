Tems wins, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez lose at 2024 BET Awards

Recommended articles
The 2024 edition was held on June 30 at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater. It wasn't a great night for the Nigerian contingent who lost all their nominations barring Tems' win for Best Gospel/Inspiration Song for her single 'Me & U'.
Burna Boy lost the award for Best Hip Hop and Best R&B/Pop act to Kendrick Lamar and Usher respectively.
Ayra Starr failed to pick up any of her nominations as she lost the Best New Artist to Tyla who also beat her and Asake to the Best International Act.
Seyi Vibez who earned his first-ever BET nomination for Best New International Act lost out to South Africa's Makhadzi.
See the full winners list below.
Album of the Year
Killer Mike - Michael
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Usher
Best Group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - All My Life
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Tyla
Video of the Year
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Tems - Me & U
Viewer’s Choice Award
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Best International Act
Tyla (Africa)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Makhadzi (Africa)
BET Her
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Movie
Bob Marley: One Love
Best Actor
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Regina King
YoungStars Award
Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year Award
Jalen Brunson