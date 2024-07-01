Tems wins, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez lose at 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 edition was held on June 30 at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater. It wasn't a great night for the Nigerian contingent who lost all their nominations barring Tems' win for Best Gospel/Inspiration Song for her single 'Me & U'.

Burna Boy lost the award for Best Hip Hop and Best R&B/Pop act to Kendrick Lamar and Usher respectively.

Ayra Starr failed to pick up any of her nominations as she lost the Best New Artist to Tyla who also beat her and Asake to the Best International Act.

Seyi Vibez who earned his first-ever BET nomination for Best New International Act lost out to South Africa's Makhadzi.

See the full winners list below.

Album of the Year

Killer Mike - Michael

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Usher

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - All My Life

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Tyla

Video of the Year

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Tems - Me & U

Viewer’s Choice Award

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Best International Act

Tyla (Africa)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Makhadzi (Africa)

BET Her

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Movie

Bob Marley: One Love

Best Actor

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Regina King

YoungStars Award

Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year Award