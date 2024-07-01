ADVERTISEMENT
Tems wins, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez lose at 2024 BET Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

It wasn't a great outing for the Nigerian contingent at the 2024 BET Awards.

The 2024 edition was held on June 30 at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater. It wasn't a great night for the Nigerian contingent who lost all their nominations barring Tems' win for Best Gospel/Inspiration Song for her single 'Me & U'.

Burna Boy lost the award for Best Hip Hop and Best R&B/Pop act to Kendrick Lamar and Usher respectively.

Ayra Starr failed to pick up any of her nominations as she lost the Best New Artist to Tyla who also beat her and Asake to the Best International Act.

Seyi Vibez who earned his first-ever BET nomination for Best New International Act lost out to South Africa's Makhadzi.

See the full winners list below.

Killer Mike - Michael

SZA

Usher

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - All My Life

Nicki Minaj

Kendrick Lamar

Tyla

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Cole Bennett

Tems - Me & U

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Tyla (Africa)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Bob Marley: One Love

Denzel Washington

Regina King

Blue Ivy Carter

Angel Reese

Jalen Brunson

Adeayo Adebiyi

