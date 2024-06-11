ADVERTISEMENT
PDP tells Tinubu to review his ‘suffocating policies’

Bayo Wahab

The PDP criticised Tinubu for allegedly undermining the democratic principles, legacies, and values Moshood Abiola fought and died for.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

The party said this in a statement released on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

In the statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party criticised Tinubu for allegedly undermining the democratic principles, legacies, and values that Chief Moshood Abiola fought and died for.

The statement reads in part, “The party charges Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day to speak against the anti-democratic tendencies of the insensitive APC, which is asphyxiating, inflicting hardship, trampling on the Will and rights of the citizens and seeking to foist a totalitarian system on our nation.

“It is distressing that our nation is observing Democracy Day under a system that relishes in brazen violation of the Constitution, election rigging, stifling and manipulation of opposition, muzzling of dissenting voices; undermining the judicial system and other democracy institutions in desperation to turn Nigeria into a one-party State.

“More disquieting is that all the progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in entrenching democratic practice in Nigeria have been reversed by the APC administrations.”

Ologunagba maintained that the PDP government liberalised the country’s economy and improved the lives of Nigerian citizens through its privatization and commercialization policy.

He said democratic ideals such as the rule of law and the well-being of the citizens have been completely violated by the APC administrations.

The PDP described it as saddening that instead of celebrating freedom and good governance — the essence of democracy championed by Chief MKO Abiola — Nigerians are suffering due to the alleged exploitative and poorly implemented anti-people policies of the APC, which have exacerbated poverty in the country,” he said.

The opposition party added that the rise in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, “without any corresponding policies or programs aimed at improving people’s welfare, further highlights the anti-people stance of the APC administration.”

Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria.

