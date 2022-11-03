Artist: Seyi Vibez
Talented street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez releases new album, 'Billion Dollar Baby'
Fast-rising street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez is back with a new album he calls 'Billion Dollar Baby'.
Album Title: Billion Dollar Baby
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 2nd, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9- TBM), (Track 2 - Enta), (Track 8 - QUE), (Track 10 - FreshVDM), (Track 11 - Rexxie)
Song Art:
Length: 28 minutes 32 seconds
Features: 2 - Simi, Mayorkin
Label: Vibez Inc/ Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: Seyi Vibez is a talented artists who music is elevating street pop in Nigeria. In his new album 'Billion Dollar Baby', he delivers Pop sonics that carries significant fuji elements as he celebrates success while also opening up on his lover boy side.
