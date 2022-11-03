RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez releases new album, 'Billion Dollar Baby'

Fast-rising street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez is back with a new album he calls 'Billion Dollar Baby'.

Seyi Vibez - 'Million Dollar Baby'

Artist: Seyi Vibez

Album Title: Billion Dollar Baby

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 2nd, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9- TBM), (Track 2 - Enta), (Track 8 - QUE), (Track 10 - FreshVDM), (Track 11 - Rexxie)

Song Art:

Seyi Vibez - 'Million Dollar Baby' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 28 minutes 32 seconds

Features: 2 - Simi, Mayorkin

Label: Vibez Inc/ Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: Seyi Vibez is a talented artists who music is elevating street pop in Nigeria. In his new album 'Billion Dollar Baby', he delivers Pop sonics that carries significant fuji elements as he celebrates success while also opening up on his lover boy side.

Talented street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez releases new album, 'Billion Dollar Baby'

