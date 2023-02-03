Artist: Taaooma
Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'
Multi-talented creative Taaooma has tapped sensational singer Liya for a new single titled 'Check'.
Song Title: Check
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 3rd 2023
Producer: Suplia
Length: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Features: 1 - Liya
Label: Greenade
Details/Takeaway: Taaooma and Liya displays their feminine charm on this single that combines catchy melody and sticky lyrics.
