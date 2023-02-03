ADVERTISEMENT
Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented creative Taaooma has tapped sensational singer Liya for a new single titled 'Check'.

Taaooma X Liya - 'Check'

Artist: Taaooma

Song Title: Check

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 3rd 2023

Producer: Suplia

Song Art:

Taaooma X Liya - 'Check' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 35 seconds

Features: 1 - Liya

Label: Greenade

Details/Takeaway: Taaooma and Liya displays their feminine charm on this single that combines catchy melody and sticky lyrics.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

