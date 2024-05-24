ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats is shaped by culture & identity rather than just genres - Sarz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sarz shares his opinion on what shapes Afrobeats.

Lojay was asked if he identifies with Afrobeats given the growing situation of artists disassociating with the tag. The hitmaker replied that he is an Afrobeats artist and if other artists feel that the tag is boxing them then they are free to disassociate from it.

Speaking on the definition of Afrobeats, Sarz stated that Afrobeats is more about the culture and identity of Africans rather than the genre of music they are making.

"Afrobeats apart from just being different genres is about how we speak, our accents, tones. If you put an American artist on an Afrobeats record, you won't call it Afrobeats but if you put a Nigerian artist on a pop beat, it would still be an Afropop record," Sarz said. "It's really about your identity and who you are as an African and not about the genre of music you're making," he added.

Sarz and Lojay are long-term collaborators whose 2020 joint EP 'LV N ATTN' delivered the smash hit single 'Monalisa'. The duo recently released a new single titled 'Billion' which has enjoyed positive reception.

Sarz and Lojay's embracement of the Afrobeats tag will come as a welcome development to observers who have drummed support for the Afrobeats movement in the face of artists disassociating from the tag.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

