Show Dem Camp continues iconic run with new album, 'Clone Wars 5: The Algorythm'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

After much delay, this iconic Nigerian duo is back and better with another beautiful body of work.

Ghost and Tec of Show Dem Camp [Instagram/ShowDemCamp]

Details/Takeaway: After the classic, Clone Wars IV dropped in January 2019, they followed it up with Palmwine Express. After much delay, this iconic Nigerian duo is back and better with another beautiful body of work.

Artist: Show Dem Camp

Album Title: Clone Wars 5

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of Release: July 7, 2021

Producers: Toyin Ores, Spax, TUC, Sichangi, Kid Konnect, Inem Usoro

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 15 songs, 47 minutes

Features: 11 - LadiPoe, Tomi Thomas, Shalom Dubas, Reminisce, MOJO, Ogranya, Moss, Alpha Ojini, Tomi Owo

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Label: TBD

Singles: 1 - Rise of The Underdogs

You can stream it HERE.

