Show Dem Camp continues iconic run with new album, 'Clone Wars 5: The Algorythm'
After much delay, this iconic Nigerian duo is back and better with another beautiful body of work.
Artist: Show Dem Camp
Album Title: Clone Wars 5
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Date of Release: July 7, 2021
Producers: Toyin Ores, Spax, TUC, Sichangi, Kid Konnect, Inem Usoro
Album Art:
Length: 15 songs, 47 minutes
Features: 11 - LadiPoe, Tomi Thomas, Shalom Dubas, Reminisce, MOJO, Ogranya, Moss, Alpha Ojini, Tomi Owo
Tracklist:
Label: TBD
Singles: 1 - Rise of The Underdogs
You can stream it HERE.
