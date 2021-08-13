Artist: Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade releases new EP, 'Queendoncom'
This is a follow-up to Alade's sixth LP following the acclaimed, Empress.
Album Title: Empress
Genre: Afro-pop, Soukous, Gospel House, Amapiano, Highlife, Soul, Coupe decale, Gospel, and Dancehall
Date of Release: November 20, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs • 21 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist: TBD
Label: Effyzie/UMG France
Singles: 2 - Ogogoro and Enjoyment
You can play the album HERE.
