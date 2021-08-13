RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade releases new EP, 'Queendoncom'

Motolani Alake

This is a follow-up to Alade's sixth LP following the acclaimed, Empress.

STREAM: Yemi Alade - Queendoncom EP. (Effyzie)

Artist: Yemi Alade

Album Title: Empress

Genre: Afro-pop, Soukous, Gospel House, Amapiano, Highlife, Soul, Coupe decale, Gospel, and Dancehall

Date of Release: November 20, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 7 songs • 21 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist: TBD

Label: Effyzie/UMG France

Singles: 2 - Ogogoro and Enjoyment

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to Alade's sixth LP following the acclaimed, Empress.

You can play the album HERE.

