Artist: Yemi Alade

Album Title: Empress

Genre: Afro-pop, Soukous, Gospel House, Amapiano, Highlife, Soul, Coupe decale, Gospel, and Dancehall

Date of Release: November 20, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Yemi Alade - Empress. (Effyzie)

Length: 15 songs, 48 minutes

Features: 6 - Dadju, Vegedream, Patoranking, Rudeboy, Mzansi Church Choir, Estelle

Tracklist:

Label: Effyzie/UMG France

Singles: 2 - True Love and Boyz

Details/Takeaway: Recorded majorly in Amsterdam, the set serves as Alade's fifth LP following the acclaimed, Woman of Steel which birthed the global 'Shekere' featuring multiple Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo.

The album houses power collaboration which French music superstars Dadju, Vegedream, and an infectious pop duet with Rudeboy.

