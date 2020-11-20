Artist: Yemi Alade
Album Title: Empress
Genre: Afro-pop, Soukous, Gospel House, Amapiano, Highlife, Soul, Coupe decale, Gospel, and Dancehall
Date of Release: November 20, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 15 songs, 48 minutes
Features: 6 - Dadju, Vegedream, Patoranking, Rudeboy, Mzansi Church Choir, Estelle
Tracklist:
Label: Effyzie/UMG France
Singles: 2 - True Love and Boyz
Details/Takeaway: Recorded majorly in Amsterdam, the set serves as Alade's fifth LP following the acclaimed, Woman of Steel which birthed the global 'Shekere' featuring multiple Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo.
The album houses power collaboration which French music superstars Dadju, Vegedream, and an infectious pop duet with Rudeboy.
You can play the album HERE.