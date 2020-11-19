Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer and dancer, Tekno, has released his brand-new single titled 'Enjoy.'

'Enjoy' follows his recent release 'Puttin' and is produced by Blaise Beats. The new single sees Tekno encapsulate a very familiar feeling of wanting, against all odds, to celebrate our wins, no matter how small or big.

And those simple words, “allow me to enjoy myself” may well become the battle cry of many who just want a moment to dance, sing and leave our troubles behind, no matter how temporarily.

Tekno continues to rise as listeners anticipate his debut album 'Old Romance.'

You can listen to the song below;