On February 26, 2021, Nigeran singer, Ric Hassani released his fourth body of work, a 17-track album, 'The Prince I Became.' The album is a follow-up to his 2017 album, 'The African Gentleman.'

The album features Sauti Sol, Fumbani Changaya, Called Out Music and Frank Edwards.

In January 2021, Ric Hassani announced his new album on Twitter. He wrote, "My new album, God did it entirely. How i pulled through to create all this I still don't know. God truly is my Everything. If all you have is God, know that you have everything."

The on February 5, 2021, he wrote on his Twitter that, "I put out my first album four years ago. Since then, so much has happened in my life. These songs, have been my peace, my joy, my anger, my therapy, my calm, my vex, my pain, my comfort, now it's time for them to be yours. The Prince I Became Album, February 26th, I love you."

