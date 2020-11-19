Artist: Lil Kesh

Album Title: Ecstasy

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Drill, Afro-pop, AfroR&B

Date of Release: November 19, 2020

Producers: Pheelz, Young Jonn, Smyley, Typae, Prince Tonrokit,

Album Art:

Length: 15 songs, 49 minutes

Features: 4 - Naira Marley, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, and Shaybo.

Tracklist:

Label: YAGI

Singles: 1 - Opor

Details/Takeaway: After unveiling the official artwork and tracklist for his Ecstasy on the November 15, 2020, Afro-fusion and street-hop act, Lil Kesh releases the EP as a follow-up to his 2016 debut, YAGI.

"Ecstasy' was birthed from the need to deliver quality music to my fans after being absent from the music scene for a while. During this period, I was bent on recreating myself: body, mind, and soul to this work of art," Lil Kesh says. 'I put my heart and soul into this."