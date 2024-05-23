ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Guests across the media and the music industry gathered to listen to Ayrs Starr's soon-to-be-released second album.

At the event which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, guests had the chance to exclusively listen to the track on Ayra Starr's upcoming album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

The event had in attendance Ayra Starr who described the process of making the album as a demanding and fulfilling one that involved input from everyone on her team.

In the question and answer session hosted by On Air Personality Ope, Ayra Starr gave a breakdown of the creation process of all the tracks in the album.

Also in attendance at the event are Mavin founder and CEO Don Jazzy, COO Tega Oghenejobo, Ayra Starr label mates Crayon and Bayyani.

Ayra Starr at the Spotify listening party for her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Other guests include dancer & artist Poco Lee, OAPs D0TUN for Cool FM, Sheye Banks of SoundCity, Realskillz & Cera of Max FM, content creator, and OAP Jay On Air, and TurnTable Charts co-founder Ayomide Oriowo.

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album Ayra Starr has released three singles 'Rhythm & Blues', 'Comma', and recently 'Bad Vibes' featuring Seyi Vibez.

'The Year I Turned 21' will feature guest appearances from Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, and Ayra Starr's younger brother Milar.

According to Ayra Starr who recently earned three nominations for the 2024 BET Awards, her sophomore album is crafted from the perspective of a 21-year-old while still appealing to listeners across all demographics.

Adeayo Adebiyi

