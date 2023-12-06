Wizkid's 'Essence' certified gold in France

In another feat, Wizkid's 'Essence' featuring Tems and Justin Bieber has received another certification in France. In a post on the official Instagram page of France's certification body SNEP, 'Essence' has surpassed 15 million streams in France which has earned it a gold certification.

The certification is the latest in a list of international certifications that make 'Essence' one of the most certified African songs globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released as one of the singles in Wizkid's Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Made In Lagos', 'Essence' enjoyed massive commercial success that rocketed it to international acclaim.

Aided by the Justin Bieber remix, the single peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 while also peaking at NO. 16 on the UK Official Singles chart. The single has received platinum plaques in the US, UK, Switzerland, Canada, and South Africa.